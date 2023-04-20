K-pop mourns ASTRO's Moonbin: BTS' RM pays tribute, IU postpones Dream promo, LE SSERAFIM cancels photo call

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

Moonbin was found dead at his home in Gangnam, Seoul at 8:10 pm on the 19th. He was 25 years old. The news of Moonbin's sudden death, who continued to be active until right before his death, shocked the entertainment industry. In particular, as much as Moonbin, who has always delivered good energy to those around him with a bright appearance, people in the same industry are sad and agitated as if it were their own. Accordingly, the entertainment industry, which has heard of Moonbin's sad news, is continuing to pay tribute in its own way.

LE SSERAFIM and IU:

LE SSERAFIM canceled the JTBC entertainment program 'Knowing Bros' photocall. The recording of the broadcast on this day will proceed as scheduled, but in order to mourn the deceased, it was decided to cancel the event on the way to work. Singer and actress IU also requested an embargo (report postponement) to April 24th in an interview conducted ahead of the release of the movie ‘Dream’ that day. It is to express her condolences to Moonbin. ‘Dream’ said, "We express our deepest sympathy for ASTRO’s Moonbin's sad news, and sincerely pray that his deceased soul rests in peace."

BTS’ RM:

BTS’ leader RM indirectly expressed condolences to his colleague, the late Moonbin, who passed away. On April 20th, RM uploaded a black background through his Instagram story. It seems that RM expressed his condolences to his colleague Astro Moonbin, who passed away sadly without expressing any special comments.

Mnet’s M Countdown and Music Bank:

Mnet's 'M Countdown', which airs today, will not be canceled, but will proceed in a calm atmosphere. According to music officials, 'M Countdown' asked the performers to refrain from promoting on social media. KBS2's 'Music Bank' will be aired normally the next day, but they are discussing not holding a photo event on the way to work.

Boys Planet:

According to CJ ENM on April 20th, 'Boys Planet' will hold the finals in Seoul from 8:50 PM KST on the same day. Previously, on April 19th, the production team heard the sad news of the late Moonbin and pondered whether to proceed with the finals, and decided to proceed with the live broadcast according to the previously announced schedule. CJ ENM said to a South Korean media outlet, "After long discussions over whether or not to proceed with the live broadcast of the 'Boys Planet' final, we plan to broadcast it according to the schedule."

GOT7’s Youngjae and iKON:

MBC announced that they canceled the April 20th’s airing of Youngjae’s radio program called Close Friend. YG Entertainment revealed that the scheduled teasers for iKON’s comeback have been pushed to April 21.

NewJeans:

ADOR confirms that the NewJeans’ magazine, which was supposed to be released on April 20, has been postponed.

Dive Studios:

Dive Studios took to Twitter to express their condolences as well as announce the cancellation of activities for the week. They said, “In light of Moonbin's passing, we are postponing the release of all DIVE Studios and Mindset content for this week. We send our deepest condolences and appreciate everyone's understanding.”

EXID’s Hyerin:

On April 20th, a production presentation for cable channel IHQ's 'Delicious Guys' was held in Seoul. New performers such as Defconn, Yoo Min Sang, Lee Suji, and Kim Hae Jun attended the production presentation that day. EXID’s Hyerin, who hosted the event, said that the sad news of ASTRO member Moonbin was delivered. She expresses her deep condolences to the deceased. She prayed for the deceased.

Tributes and condolences offered:

Celebrities are also paying tribute. Broadcaster Kwon Hyuk Soo, who appeared with Moonbin on XtvN's 'Trendy Program' and Coupang Play's 'SNL Korea 2', expressed his condolences, saying, "I love you so much. I'm sorry and thank you. I miss you.” Broadcaster Jang Sung Kyu shed tears while delivering the sad news of Moonbin during the live broadcast of MBC Radio's 'Good Morning FM This is Jang Sung Kyu', saying, "I can't believe it. I can't believe it because it was Moonbin who had a bright personality."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​