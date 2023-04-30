K-Pop newsmakers of the week: Friends mourn Moonbin's passing, SUGA begins solo tour to BLACKPINK at Coachella

For the Korean entertainment industry, the past week was nothing less than a roller coaster ride. Now it's time to go back in time and review this week's newsmakers. This week's news was a combination of happy and sad. Many events occurred; ranging from ASTRO's Moonbin's friends remembering him with heartfelt notes to BTS's SUGA kicking off his world tour while Jimin stole the show at Tiffany and Co.'s grand re-opening and BLACKPINK attracting celebrities at Coachella. Scroll down to see the top five stories of the week.

Friends mourn Moonbin's passing

Moonbin's passing left a void in the K-Pop community, and friends and fans mourned his loss. ASTRO members MJ, JinJin, Cha Eun Woo, Rocky and Sanha, SEVENTEEN's Woozi, Wonwoo, Mingyu, DK, and Moonbin’s best friends the 98 liners SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, VIVIZ's SinB, former IMFACT member Ungjae, and many others visited the memorial site to pen heartfelt letters to their late friend.

MJ from ASTRO shared a touching post on Instagram, expressing how lonely and painful it must have been for Moonbin in his final moments. SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan also paid his respects on Instagram, stating that it was an honor to know and be friends with Moonbin.

The outpouring of love and support for the late idol has been overwhelming. He will truly be missed by many.

BTS’s SUGA kickstarted his first-ever solo world tour

On April 26, BTS' SUGA kicked off her first solo global tour at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, USA. This is SUGA's first solo global tour as a soloist, as well as the first for all BTS members. The stage direction and set list are also carefully crafted to effectively represent his history of change, as well as the history of the Agust D trilogy. The supporters, or ARMY, may observe SUGA and Agust D's identities, as well as indications of his difficulties as a musician. On stage, SUGA performs songs from his personal works, exposing a different side to the BTS stage. One of the highlights of this performance is SUGA's customised stage, which displayed various thoughts and charms.

BLACKPINK at Coachella

BLACKPINK made history once again by becoming the first K-pop act to headline Coachella. After their performance, they were seen enjoying their time at the music festival as well as interacting with fellow celebrities. Jisoo looked adorable as she posed with English singer Yungblud, and Lisa finally got to meet Rosalía and hang out with Willow Smith alongside Jennie and Rosé.

BTS’ Jimin at Tiffany & Co. re-opening event

BTS member Jimin recently made headlines after attending the ceremonial re-opening of Tiffany & Co. in New York City. On March 2, 2023, Jimin was named the official global ambassador for the luxury jeweller and specialist design firm. Jimin stood out at the event, which was attended by several high-profile celebrities and fashion icons, with his perfect sense of taste and engaging attitude. Jimin drew attention as soon as he arrived at the event, dressed in an asymmetrical suit jacket and formal trousers that displayed his chest beneath the jacket.

59th Baeksang Awards saw the most buzz

On April 28, 2023, the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards officially began at Incheon Paradise City in Incheon. Shin Dong Yup, Bae Suzy, and Park Bo Gum host the show, which is televised live in South Korea by JTBC and internationally on TikTok.

The Glory (Best Drama), Lee Sung Min (Best Actor: Reborn Rich), Song Hye Kyo (Best Actress: The Glory), Decision To Leave (Best Film Daesang), and Park Eun Bin (Best Drama Daesang: Extraordinary Attorney Woo) were among the winners of the grand prizes (Daesang) among others.

This week was a mix of emotions for the K-Pop industry, with the loss of Moonbin and the success of SUGA's solo tour and BLACKPINK's at Coachella. The outpouring of love and support for Moonbin has been touching, and he will truly be missed by many. Fans can't wait to see what SUGA have in store for them in the future as he continues with his tour.

