K-pop sensations LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, Thai heartthrob Win Metawin make it to Forbes 30 under 30 Asia

In a groundbreaking achievement, K-pop groups LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans have emerged as the latest sensation in the music industry, earning a coveted spot in Forbes' prestigious 30 under 30 Asia list for the class of 2023. Their exceptional talent, hard work, and global impact have secured their place among the brightest stars of the next generation. Joining LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans is Thai actor Win Metawin, whose captivating performances and undeniable charm have earned him immense popularity. With his inclusion in the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list, Win Metawin stands as a shining example of talent and success in the entertainment industry.

Recognizing exceptional achievements and global influence

Forbes' 30 under 30 Asia list is known for recognizing outstanding individuals under the age of 30 who have made significant strides in their respective fields. The inclusion of LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, and Win Metawin in this esteemed list reflects their exceptional achievements, global influence, and the profound impact they have made on the international stage.

LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans have taken the K-pop world by storm with their unique music, captivating performances, and dedicated fan base. Their rise to fame has been nothing short of extraordinary, with chart-topping hits, sold-out concerts, and millions of fans worldwide. Their inclusion in Forbes' prestigious list is a testament to their immense talent, hard work, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Similarly, Thai actor Win Metawin has captured the hearts of audiences with his remarkable acting skills and undeniable charisma. With his breakthrough role in popular Thai dramas, he has garnered a massive following and become a household name in the entertainment industry. His inclusion in Forbes' 30 under 30 Asia list solidifies his status as one of the most promising talents in the region.

Global Influencers

The recognition bestowed upon LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, and Win Metawin by Forbes highlights their exceptional contributions to their respective industries. Their achievements not only represent their success but also showcase the growing global influence of K-pop music and Thai entertainment. As these talented individuals continue to push boundaries and redefine the entertainment landscape, fans and industry insiders eagerly anticipate their future projects and endeavors. With their unique talent, passion, and dedication, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, and Win Metawin are destined to leave an indelible mark on the global stage. As they continue to captivate audiences worldwide, the future looks incredibly bright for these rising stars.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee's unbreakable bond shines through despite The Price of Confession drama setback