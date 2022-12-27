K-Pop Sensations: The rise of NCT 127 and NCT DREAM's record-breaking album sales

NCT 127 has announced the details of their January comeback, but let's look at their incredible career and get to know them a little better before we get started!

NCT 127 is a South Korean boy group that debuted in 2016 under SM Entertainment. The group is a subunit of the larger NCT (Neo Culture Technology) project, which aims to create a ‘global cultural exchange’ through music. They are known for their energetic performances and catchy music, which often combines elements of hip hop and electronic dance music.

NCT 127 is made up of ten members: Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Doyoung, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, Jungwoo and Haechan. Each member brings their own unique personality and style to the group, making for a diverse and dynamic lineup. Overall, NCT 127 is a talented and energetic group that has gained a strong following both in South Korea and internationally. Let's take a look at their amazing discography:

NCT 127 (2016)- Debut mini album

NCT 127's debut mini-album includes the popular single 'Fire Truck,' with its catchy chorus and energetic beat. The album showcases a blend of hip hop and electronic dance elements and a music video with dynamic choreography.

‘Limitless’ (2017)- First full length album

NCT 127's first full-length album includes the hit singles 'Limitless' and 'Good Thing,' with 'Limitless' featuring a driving beat and catchy chorus and 'Good Thing' having a laid-back and melodic sound. The music videos showcase the group's unique style.

‘Cherry Bomb’ (2017)- Mini album

A mini-album featuring six tracks, including the title track ‘Cherry Bomb.’ ‘Cherry Bomb’ became one of NCT 127's most popular songs, with its infectious chorus and hard-hitting beat. The music video for ‘Cherry Bomb’ features the members performing high-energy choreography against a backdrop of vibrant neon lights and explosions.

‘Regular- Irregular’ (2018)- Second full length album

The group's second full-length album, features a total of 14 tracks. The album's lead single, 'Regular,' became a big hit both domestically and internationally. The song combines hip hop and electronic dance components with a catchy melody. The members of 'Regular' perform complex dance in a modern setting, with dazzling graphics and special effects.

‘We Are Superhuman’ (2019)- Mini album

A mini-album featuring six tracks, including the title track ‘Superhuman.’ It became one of the group's biggest hits, with its catchy chorus and energetic beat. The music video features the members performing high-energy choreography with special effects and striking visuals.

‘Neo Zone’ (2020)- Third full length album

The group's third full-length album, features a total of 13 tracks. The album includes the lead single ‘Kick It', which was a major hit. ‘Kick It’ has a catchy song and a fusion of hip hop and electronic dance music that is hard to resist. The song's charm is increased by the music video, which features the members doing complex choreography against a setting of neon lights and spectacular effects.

‘Sticker’ (2021)- Studio album

‘Sticker,’ features a total of 11 tracks and includes the hit title track ‘Sticker.’ The song was a major success, with its powerful raps and beautiful vocals from the group's members. The catchy chorus, "Like a sticker," helped the song become a fan favorite, and the music video, featuring a fancy set and unique visuals, added to its appeal.

‘2 Baddies’ (2022)- Fourth full length album

NCT 127's fourth full-length album, ‘2 Baddies,’ was released on September 16, 2022, and features a total of 12 tracks across a range of genres. The album's lead single, also titled ‘2 Baddies,’ received widespread acclaim for its genre-blending sound, combining elements of hip hop and R&B. The music video for ‘2 Baddies’ is visually stunning, featuring sleek cars and captivating visuals that set it apart from the group's previous releases.

In addition to releasing albums, NCT 127 also released several successful singles that gained widespread acclaim.

NCT 127 January comeback- ‘Ay-Yo’

NCT 127 is set to make a highly-anticipated comeback in January with the release of ‘Ay-Yo,’ a repackaged version of their latest album ‘2 Baddies.’ The new release will include three brand new tracks in addition to the original 12 songs. The ‘Ay-Yo’ album is set to be released on January 30, and fans can expect more of NCT 127's catchy and energetic style.

