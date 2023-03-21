K-pop star Natty was supposed to debut with TWICE but will finally be debuting in 2023

Natty, a former participant of the JYP Entertainment survival show ‘SIXTEEN’, has recently made headlines, with reports claiming that she will be debuting with S2 Entertainment's new girl group in the first half of 2023. You may be wondering who Natty is and what you can expect from this new girl group if you are a fan. Let’s go over the past information involving Natty and what you can expect from S2 Entertainment's upcoming new girl group.

Who is Natty?

Nathalie Saphira, better known as Natty, is a Thai singer and dancer. She was born in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 30, 2002. Natty rose to prominence after appearing in JYP Entertainment's idol competition ‘SIXTEEN’ in 2015. Despite being the show's youngest contestant, Natty's dance and vocal abilities drew the attention of many viewers. She was, however, eliminated in the final episode, much to the chagrin of her fans.

Natty's Journey after SIXTEEN

Natty continued to pursue her dreams of becoming a K-pop idol after the age of SIXTEEN. In 2019, she signed up with Swing Entertainment and released her debut single ‘Nineteen’ as a solo artist. The song was well received by fans and music critics alike, with many praising Natty's performance.

Natty's Re-debut with S2 Entertainment

When news broke that Natty would be re-debuting with S2 Entertainment's new girl group in 2023, her fans were overjoyed. S2 Entertainment is a relatively new agency that is making waves in the K-pop industry. It is known for being home to HOT ISSUE, a K-pop girl group that has now disbanded.

Natty is expected to be one of the main dancers and vocalists in the upcoming girl group, which is said to be made up of talented members from various countries. Fans are looking forward to the group's debut and seeing what S2 Entertainment has in store for them.

Natty's re-debut with S2 Entertainment's new girl group in 2023 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events in the K-pop industry. Natty has already proven herself to be a talented singer and dancer as a former JYP Entertainment's ‘SIXTEEN’ contestant. She and the other members of the upcoming girl group are sure to make waves in the K-pop industry with the support of S2 Entertainment.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Garam: Where is the former LE SSERAFIM member after her bullying controversy?