K-Pop: The Debut, starring Ji Young Yoo , hits theaters on February 26, 2027. Directed by Benson Lee, the coming-of-age musical drama takes viewers into the glamorous world of South Korean music and follows a young woman’s journey to becoming a K-pop idol.

K-Pop: The Debut Release Date

The makers have officially confirmed the release date of K-Pop: The Debut with the release of its latest trailer. The 2-minute-and-21-second trailer follows the story of Lizzy Lee, a Korean-American woman who has spent her entire life living up to her parents’ expectations and pursuing the career path they chose for her.

Although her dream is to become a K-pop idol, she keeps her aspirations hidden from her parents and pursues a career in medicine instead. However, everything is about to change when she comes across a K-pop competition that catches her attention and leads her to Seoul, South Korea.

As the competition intensifies, Lizzy finds an unexpected ally who supports her as she gains the confidence to embrace her identity, prove that she has what it takes to debut, and claim her place on the world stage.

Whether Lizzy, alongside her old and new friends, manages to achieve the life she has always dreamed of is explored in the movie. The film is based on Alina Simone’s Village Voice feature article, So You Wanna Be a K-Pop Star?

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer opens with KATSEYE appearing as themselves to announce a global audition call, prompting Lizzy to submit a vocal cover of BTS member Jin’s song “Epiphany.” Once Lizzy arrives in Seoul, SEVENTEEN vocalist Joshua Hong makes his official acting debut as her car service driver.

Inside the competition, Squid Game actor and ZE:A member Yim Siwan hosts the show, while MOMOLAND’s Ahin Lee competes against Lizzy as a rival trainee.

The judging panel features ENHYPEN members Jay and Jake, alongside 2NE1’s Sandara Park and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, all making their American film debuts as themselves. Epik High rapper Tablo also makes an appearance backstage to encourage the contestants, while girl group ILLIT performs a live dance showcase for the trainees.

In addition to Ji Young Yoo in the lead role, the film also stars Eric Nam, Tony Revolori, Yoo Ji Tae, Kang So Ra, Renata Vaca, Silia Kapsis, Sung Joon, Lee Hyung Chul, and others.

Moreover, the movie will feature music by CORTIS, ENHYPEN, IVE, aespa, BTS, ILLIT, TWICE, KATSEYE, JISOO, and LE SSERAFIM.

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