K-pop's goes global: Overseas popularity soars with English lyrics; Report

K-pop has taken over the world with its catchy beats and powerful choreographies. As the popularity of the genre rises, there has also been an increase in the English lyrics, according to reports. Major groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, and more have been including words from different languages in their songs. Here is a look at K-pop's relation with English lyrics.

Increasing English lyrics in K-pop

There has been a stark increase in the inclusion of English lyrics in K-pop songs. According to reports, English words accounted for 41.3 percent of the lyrics of K-pop girl groups’ songs which made it to Circle Chart’s Digital Chart Top 100 in the first half of 2023. This marks almost a 19 percent increase since 2018. The numbers also showed that this phenomenon is comparatively lower in boy groups which showed only a 5.6 percent increase in the past 5 years. Researcher Kim Jin Woo from Circle Chart said that this may be because boy groups tend to cater more to their fandoms while girl groups reach for a wider audience.

(G)I-DLE's lyrics have the highest number of English words followed by LE SSERAFIM and BLACKPINK

Breaking down and looking at the lyrics even further, (G)I-DLE emerged as the group with the most number of English words in their songs. The language accounted for a whopping 53.6 percent in their recent releases. They are followed by LE SSERAFIM with 50.5 percent. With a little difference, BLACKPINK takes the third spot with 50 percent. They are closely followed by NMIXX with 49.6 percent and NewJeans with 48.4 percent. IVE's songs saw the least usage of English words with only 24.9 percent.

The list contains mostly newer K-pop girl groups. Music critic Kang Tae Gyu expressed his views and stated that the Korean youth is not adverse to English and hence there is more usage of other languages.

K-pop is truly becoming more global as it is opening doors to newer opportunities and trends.

