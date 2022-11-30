K-pop’s most adorable couple HyunA and DAWN break up as the former announces split

On November 30, 2022, HyunA announced her breakup with DAWN . The singer posted on Instagram that she and DAWN have decided to end their relationship. This is shaking the internet as fans didn’t want the power couple to break up.

She announced the news with this post:

“We broke up.

We have decided to be good friends and colleagues with each other.

Thank you for supporting us and looking over us fondly”.

HyunA and DAWN

HyunA and DAWN had started dating in 2016 and confirmed their relationship to the public in 2018. The K-pop stars were officially engaged on February 3 2022. They announced their engagement through Instagram as they shared matching posts. DAWN posted a video with writing ‘Marry Me’ alongside their matching couple rings. To which HyunA shared the same video writing ‘Of Course it’s a Yes’.

It is very difficult to believe that the most adorable K-Pop couple are no longer in a relationship. HyunA and DAWN both went through a lot of hardships after they made their relationship public. They were kicked out of their then-management agency CUBE Entertainment.

CUBE Entertainment terminated its contract with HyunA on October 15, 2018, and with DAWN on November 14, 2018. The couple still remained strong and soon joined PSY’s agency P NATION. After joining P NATION they released some remarkable hits. Both of them were doing well with their respective solo careers as all their releases gained a lot of success.

Last year on September 09, 2022, the couple released a song together ‘PING PONG’. It was a very upbeat track as both of their voices complimented each other and showcased their great chemistry on stage as well. Today, as HyunA confirms their breakup, it has left all of the fans with mixed emotions. We wish HyunA and DAWN the best for their future.