K-stars to don black attire at year-end award ceremonies to honor late actor Lee Sun Kyun

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and possible suicide

In the wake of Lee Sun Kyun's untimely passing, the South Korean entertainment realm resonates with a profound sense of loss. As the year-end award ceremonies draw near, celebrities are collectively shifting from their planned vibrant attires to a unified black dress code.

According to K-media reports, actors are opting for black attire at these ceremonies, silently paying homage to the late actor. While there's no formal mandate for black clothing, an actor's query about wearing black received an open response, spurring a wave of solidarity among attendees.

A male actor's spokesperson revealed their preparedness with a black tuxedo upon the news of Lee Sun Gyun's passing. However, concerns linger regarding female actors' challenges in sourcing appropriate black dresses.

Conversations online speculate on Lee Sun Kyun potentially being an award contender without drug-use suspicions. This fuels debate about Moon Chae Won's attendance at the SBS Drama Awards, given her association with the late actor in Payback.

The shift towards black attire reflects the industry's tribute to Lee Sun Gyun, showcasing solidarity and respect for his legacy within the Korean entertainment sphere.

More details about Lee Sun Kyun’s tragedy

Lee Sun Kyun, born on March 2, 1975, left a significant mark in South Korean entertainment with his versatile performances. Renowned for roles in acclaimed films like Helpless and A Hard Day, he gained global recognition for his work in Bong Joon Ho's Parasite, earning a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Starting in musical theater, he found success in TV dramas, notably with the 2007 series Coffee Prince. Transitioning to cinema, he earned critical acclaim, including a Best Actor award for Paju in 2009.

Married to actress Jeon Hye Jin since May 23, 2009, they shared a loving bond and raised two sons..

However, in October 2023, controversy arose with reports of alleged drug use, leading to his withdrawal from a drama and facing charges despite negative test results. His unexpected passing on December 27, 2023, at age 48, left the industry in mourning, prompting investigations into the circumstances of his death.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

