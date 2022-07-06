K-STATION: HallyuTalk joins EXO-Ls in a game of ‘Guess the EXO song’

SM Entertainment’s boy group, EXO, has established itself as an industry leader over the many years that it has been active. They have a string of successful releases that have become crowd favourites and displayed their undeniably above par skills. Producing some of the most catchy and enjoyable title tracks over the years, the group has become a staple in our K-pop playlists.

Following a debut in 2012, the now nine-piece K-pop representatives have built a force of loving fans, EXO-Ls. HallyuTalk was joined by three such fantastic fans who took part in a game of ‘Guess the EXO song’ with us. A neck and neck game, the two teams battled it out in a fun game that saw them whip out their stanning skills.

Check out the full video below.

