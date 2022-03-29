K-Station: Team HallyuTalk goes through gruelling training like a K-pop idol for a day

Admiring K-pop idols and their hard work is one thing, but training to become like them is a feat one cannot help but applaud. Countless trainees put everything on the line to have an opportunity to debut in the music industry.

The tough training and the endurance of all that comes with it, has been appreciated by many but not dared by others. Taking on the challenge is Team HallyuTalk as they dive deep into the world of K-pop idols and trainees.

What followed is a set of daily activities carried on by these individuals in the Korean music industry. Starting off with a vocal lesson of Crush’s OST ‘Beautiful Life’ for ‘Guardian: The Lonely And Great God’ or ‘Goblin’ as it is commonly known, they went into a Korean language lesson and then a lunch break that included the strict diet of the artists. They closed it off with the most physically heavy segment with a dance routine taught by a professional choreographer. They learned the steps to a remix version of BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s ‘SOLO’ and the process was surprising.

Watch the full video below.

