K-town’s new couple The Glory's Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon step out on romantic date; Deets here

Lee Do Hyun and Lim JI Yeon, the actors in the popular K-drama 'The Glory' were spotted having a cozy dinner date at a restaurant recently. The two have been the subject of dating rumors for quite some time now. The dating rumors were not officially confirmed until March 31, 2023, when Lee Do Hyun made an announcement about his relationship with Lim Ji Yeon. Fans of the two actors have been eagerly awaiting this news, and many have expressed their happiness and support for the couple on social media. The chemistry between Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun on-screen was undeniable, and it appears that their connection has transcended on the set of 'The Glory'. Only time will tell what the future holds for this new celebrity couple, but for now, fans can bask in the glow of their love.

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon head out on a date

It appears that the two celebrities recently went on a date on May 1, 2023, to a restaurant in Gangneung, South Korea. When the restaurant owner recognised the stars, he requested for their autographs. The restaurant owner excitedly shared the visit on Instagram. The eatery is well-known for its enormous dumplings and soondubu stew! Gangneung is also a popular destination for couples who want to take a picturesque tour of the sea.

Autographs by Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon

In the autograph, Lee Do Hyun wrote, To. Nasangmyung Chodang Soondubu, I ate well!! What a delicious restaurant!! On the other hand, Lim Ji Yeon wrote, Nasangmyung Chodang Soondubu, May 2023.

The photos of the autographs were captioned, “Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun from The Glory paid us a visit. They're a stunning couple who are both cool and beautiful. Lee Do Hyun's voice was fantastic, and Lim Ji Yeon's eyes were stunning. We sold out of dumplings today, so they couldn't eat them and had to settle with other foods, but if they come back, we'll make them delightfully for them.”

Fans reaction

The news of their date has sent fans into a frenzy, with many congratulating and being happy to see the new couple enjoying together. Fans can’t help but gush over their adorable couple.

Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun were both praised for their performances in ‘The Glory’, which was a super hit drama. Lim Ji Yeon also received the awards for Best Supporting Actress at the 59th Baeksang Awards for her role in ‘The Glory.’

