‘K2’ star Song Yoon Ah, 2PM Chansung and more join ‘Show Window: The Queen’s House’

Song Yoon ah, Lee Seong jae, Jeon So min and Hwang Chan sung are cast in 'Show Window: The Queen's House'. Channel A's new drama 'Show Window: The Queen's House', which is scheduled to be broadcasted for the first time in November, is a mystery melodrama depicting the story of a woman who supported an affair without knowing that she was her husband's woman. A psychological game where the characters are deceived and deceived will entice viewers.

Song Yoon Ah plays Han Seon-joo, who has everything including beauty, intelligence, and wealth. Han Seon-joo, who helped her husband with excellent resourcefulness and raised children with a meticulous personality, is the best wife and mother. However, when an invasion from outside creates a crack in the perfect home he has built, he goes to war to stop it. Attention is focused on how Song Yoon Ah will portray the life of Han Seon-joo, who is suddenly engulfed in the whirlpool of her life.

Lee Seong jae takes on the role of Han Seon-joo's husband, Shin Myung-seop. Shin Myung-seop is a modern-day male Cinderella who is married to Han Seon-joo and is step-by-step on the promotion course at her mother-in-law's company, Lachen Group. However, he feels intense curiosity for a woman other than his wife and crosses the line that should not be crossed, causing catastrophe. Lee Seong-jae will vividly express Shin Myung-seop's emotional changes to increase viewers' immersion.

Jeon So min takes on the role of Yoon Mi-ra, a new woman who shakes Shin Myung-seop's heart. Yoon Mi-ra, who boasts a beautiful appearance and charm that stands out everywhere, is a person who is faithful to her desires. She covets Han Seon-joo's husband, Shin Myung-seop, and plays a fierce psychological game. Jeon So-min, who is synonymous with a cute and lovely image, is expecting a shocking transformation through the role of Yoon Mira.

On the other hand, Han Seon-joo's younger brother Han Jeong-won is played by Hwang Chan Sung. Han Jeong-won, who has a positive and warm heart, trusts and relies on her older sister Han Seon-joo more than anyone else. He has a heart that can do anything for his sister.

ALSO READ: Jeon So Min’s new suspense drama ‘Hee Soo’; Here’s what we know about the cast

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Share your thoughts on the drama with Pinkvilla in the comments below.