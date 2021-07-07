Kaafir star Dia Mirza says cinema ‘imposes constraints & limitations’; Calls OTT ‘vast, limitless horizon’

Dia Mirza says that the arrival of OTT has excited, challenged, and inspired her to explore different facets of storytelling. Read further to know more.

Dia Mirza has been acting in cinema for nearly two decades now. She recently made her presence felt in Thappad playing a confident single mother who holds her dignity first before societal constraints or viewpoints. Dia has also dabbled into the OTT medium with her debut series Kaafir based in Kashmir. She received tremendous accolades for her performance. She has also produced the show ‘Mind the Malhotras’. Dia sat down for a chat with Hindustan Times and spoke about finding the OTT medium more liberating than cinema. She also mentioned that working for the web has inspired her to tell more stories.

Dia Mirza spoke about dabbling her talent in OTT and said, “I have done Kaafir and produced Mind the Malhotras for OTT platforms. As an actor and producer, who has been in the industry for over two decades, this new medium has excited, challenged, and inspired me to discover new facets of storytelling and even of performance craft. This is a vast, limitless horizon and we are just beginning to explore its potential,” She further spoke about cinema and said, “We work with a limited time and narrative space in cinema, and that imposes certain constraints and limitations upon what we can do with a character and a story.”

The 39-year-old actress further spoke about actors getting more opportunities on the web to play detailed and nuanced characters. She said, “In my own context, I can say that the character of Kainaaz in Kaafir wouldn’t have come my way in cinema. Working in long format allowed me to immerse myself in the detailing of my character and brought me so much satisfaction as a performer. There is a certain creative freedom too which I hope will continue to exist in this space.”

