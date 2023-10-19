Kaala Paani Twitter Review: Netizens hail Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker's show as 'masterpiece'

Mona Singh has enjoyed a successful run both in films and television. She recently made her foray into the digital space as well. The survival drama series Kaala Paani was released recently on OTT and it stars Mona as well as director Ashutosh Gowariker. Post its release, netizens took to Twitter to express their feelings about the show.

Kaala Paani twitter reviews

Kaala Paani is set in the Andaman-Nicobar Islands which has been an unexplored location for makers in India. Yesterday, on October 18th, the series dropped on Netflix and netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to write about the Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker starrer.

One user tweeted and called it a "masterpiece" and a "must watch." They wrote: "#KaalaPaani is a masterpiece. Solid writing, screenplay n character development. You'll stay hooked throughout. Tho they've copy pasted eth related to covid, but it's a MUST WATCH! You'll be amazed how they connect the story and go into detailing, such minute details wow".

Check out the tweet!

Another user stated that they were "totally blown by the vision" of its makers and said that the show needs time to grow on its viewers.

One user revealed that the show draws parallels from the COVID-19 pandemic and if humanity has prepared for something similar to come in the future. "Great writing, great directing, great acting. finally, a good netflix india show", they wrote.

One user praised its first episode, calling it "brilliant" with a "perfect setup."

A user called Z took to the platform and showered praises on it. They wrote: "what a series man, such beautiful writing and acting by everyone..highly addictive keeps you hooked until the end, must watch."

Check out some more reviews of Kaala Paani.

About Kaala Paani

Kaala Paani stars Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Vikas Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar and Poornima Indrajith. It is helmed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Gholani and written by Sarkar, Gholani, Sandeep Saket, and Nimisha Misra.

ALSO READ: Kaala Paani Review: The best Indian web show is finally here