Kaali Peeli Tales Trailer OUT: The anthology starring Gauahar Khan & others is all about unconditional love

The trend of a compilation of short stories in one movie is not new for the audience. Well, keeping this trend alive, we have another six-part anthology titled Kaali Peeli Tales that is about to release soon. The trailer of Kaali Peeli Tales was released today, and it is all about unconditional love. The six-part anthology has an ensemble cast of Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Soni Razdan, Hussain Dalal, and Sharib Hashmi, Tanmay Dhanania, Sadiya Siddiqui, Priyankshi Painyuli and Adeeb Rais, among other known names.

Directed by Adeeb Rais of Madmidaas Films, Kaali Peeli Tales will premiere on 20th August 2021. Kaali Peeli Tales is an anthology of six entertaining short stories capturing the essence of love, relationships and complexities of life in the city of Mumbai. The six unique stories revolve around young, urban characters on the crossroads of change and acceptance. Taking into account the uncertainties of today’s cosmopolitan and digital era, Kaali Peeli Tales gives a unique perspective on modern-day relationships.

Kaali Peeli Tales will premiere on OTT. Talking about the latest additions to the miniTV library, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content, Amazon miniTV and Prime Video India, said, “At Amazon miniTV, we are always harnessing opportunities to provide our customers with a diverse selection of content. With such a talented ensemble cast coming on board and giving our viewers six immersive short stories to cherish, we are certain that our Amazon customers will enjoy this visual treat along with a host of exclusive content available on miniTV.”

Adeeb Rais, director, Kaali Peeli Tales said, “Each of the six stories in the anthology presents a different shade of love and relationships. From new love to rekindling a marriage, from infidelity to divorce, each story will take viewers on an entertainment journey replete with multiple emotions. Along with the stellar ensemble cast, the city of Mumbai adds an interesting dimension to each of these stories.”

