Kagurabachi Chapter 56 Spoilers: Makizumi To Sacrifice Themselves As Samura Regains Tobimune; DEETS

The Hishaku organization launched a full-scale assault on Senkutsuji Temple last chapter, and as Samura, Uruha, and the Makizumi fought back against the invasion, they found themselves seriously outnumbered.

With Hakuri Sazanami stepping up about to risk everything to turn the tide, fans cannot wait for the next chapter to reveal what happens next. Fortunately for eager fans, the Kagurabachi Chapter 56 spoilers are out, revealing the state of the battle. Keep reading to find out more.

Kagurabachi Chapter 56 spoilers

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 56 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Deep in the Night.’ Hakuri Sazanami is determined to risk his life for others, feeling he is the only one who hasn’t done so yet. Hakuri knows he must physically touch Samura and Uruha to register them in his Storehouse, yet his initial attempt misfires.

A Makizumi member tells him that he shouldn’t be reckless, emphasizing the importance of his powers to their mission. Meanwhile, Hishaku’s hired assassins grip the Datenseki stone with a puppet-like obedience that leads Uruha to question whether they are brainwashed.

However, their overwhelming numbers dilute their effectiveness, rendering their cooperative strategies useless. With only four individuals able to use the Mandala as an escape route, the Makizumi prioritize helping the contracted sword bearers get out safely in the Kagurabachi Chapter 56 spoilers.

The chapter then reveals more about the Makizumi’s history, revealing their roots as a centuries-old ninja clan who, during the Seitei War, formed a predecessor organization to the Kamunabi. In that war, the Makizumi sacrificed numerous lives fulfilling their duty.

Following the war, their descendants continued serving the Kamunabi and were later tasked with protecting Samura, given no other warriors could adequately support him in the Kagurabachi Chapter 56 spoilers.

Despite their loyalty, Samura rejected treating the Makizumi as mere tools and forbade them from sacrificing their lives for him, valuing them as allies instead. In the present, Samura angrily urges the Makizumi to survive the ordeal together, while Uruha and other members anticipate he will refuse to use the Mandala to escape.

Uruha hatches a plan to guide Samura onto the Mandala, using his killing intent to attract the swordsman’s senses. During their brief clash in the Kagurabachi Chapter 56 spoilers, Uruha apologizes to Samura for the necessary deception, and the Makizumi send Samura, Uruha, and Hakuri to safety.

Furious, Samura demands to return to the battlefield, but Uruha emphasizes the importance of preserving their lives, reminding him that their protectors’ sacrifices will be meaningless if they lose their own lives.

Pushing himself to the limit, Hakuri activates his sorcery and manages to grasp Samura’s hand, successfully registering him in his storehouse. With this, Samura’s Tobimune Enchanted Blade returns to him.

He then unleashes its Karasu (Crow) power, launching a powerful counterattack against Hishaku’s forces and decimating large numbers. In a revitalized state, Samura turns to the Makizumi members and dismisses them, declaring, “You’re all fired,” as the Kagurabachi Chapter 56 spoilers end.

