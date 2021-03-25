Kai’s debut mini-album crossed 60 million streams; is the fastest solo SM artist to achieve this feat

Congratulations are in order as the singer has surpassed 60 million Spotify streams!

The news of this achievement broke out 15-20 hours ago and the fans are still in celebration of the 60 million Spotify streams! He released the album, Kai (开), his first-ever solo album in November 2020 and since then has been trending. Especially with the sensuous, catchy song, Mmmh. For those who don’t know, Kai is a member of the popular K-Pop group EXO and recently started his solo career with the above mentioned album.

Kai’s album didn’t just break some world records but it also broke the records in his own agency! His debut album is the Fastest Solo album to reach 60 million in the whole of SM Entertainment. To give you an idea, here are all his song and the number of streams they’ve had, on March 24 -

Title track, Mmmh - 33,090,993

Reason - 5,911,273

Amnesia - 5,881,993

Nothing On Me - 5,792,877

Hello Stranger - 4,882,094

Ride Or Die - 4,544,162

If this isn’t impressive, what is? And that’s not all. The Mmmh song even stayed at the No. 1 position on Spotify Global Viral Hits chart for 60 days straight! Making it the longest charting K-Pop song in the history of Global Viral Hits on Spotify!

There’s one more record Kai’s debut solo album has broken - the most number one solo EPs in iTunes history! It was number one in 73 countries. The second and third rank is held by his EXO-member BAEKHYUN’s Delight in 70 countries and City Lights in 68 countries!

Also Read:

Did you congratulate Kai yet? Send him your wishes and stream Mmmh! Do tell us which one’s your favourite track? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :Kai Instagram

Share your comment ×