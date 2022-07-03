Kajol to return to OTT as a new-age mum for Suparn Verma's crime drama; Read Details

It has been a largely exciting week for Kajol. Earlier in the week, the actress was invited The Academy to be a prestigious member of the Oscars Committee. The Academy extended an invite to 397 distinguished artists and executives to join its organisation in 2022. From India, Kajol, Suriya, Reema Kagti and documentary filmmakers Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas scored an invite.

On the professional front, things also seem bright and shining for the veteran actress as she is picking some interesting projects. According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Kajol will soon be returning to the streaming space. After her debut with Netflix's Tribhanga, Kajol is all set to play a new-age mum.

Directed by The Family Man writer Suparn Verma, Kajol's character will be a woman in her 40s, who returns to work after spending years taking care of her family. However, it isn't a breezy affair. Turns out, the show will be a crime drama with Kajol at the front and center of it.

The series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Pre-production for the same has already begun and the shoot will also commence soon in Mumbai. While there is no word on the release date, it is expected to begin streaming by early next year. Well, we cannot wait to see Kajol ace another character.

