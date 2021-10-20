Kajol reveals secrets about Ajay Devgn ahead of his Into the Wild debut: He has borderline OCD

Ajay Devgn will be seen in an Into the wild episode with Bear Grylls. Kajol spilled beans about Ajay ahead of the episode and revealed a few secrets. She said, “Let me start by saying that there are a few secrets that not everybody may know about Ajay. One of them being that he is a fabulous cook. And number two is that he is borderline OCD about touching anything with his fingers. According to him, it’s because he just can’t get the smell out of his fingers. Whatever that means!”

Rohit Shetty also spoke about Ajay and said, “Yeh theek nahi kiya boss aapne. Mere ko chhod ke aap Bear ke saath chale gaye! Huh? Ab logon ne itna sara stunt karte hue aapko dekha hai itne saalon se aur wo bhi uss jamane se jab special effects nahi tha. Ek challenge doo? Koi aisi cheez banado jisse aap aur Bear is island se nikal sako. Lekin haan, apni filmon kee tarah yeh bhi ek blockbuster stunt hona chahiye. So, all the best.”

Anil Kapoor expressed, “Bear my friend, make Ajay do all crazy things and make him go wild. And Ajay, mere dost, I know jo tu karta hai usme tu apna 100 percent deta hai (I know you give your 100% in everything you do). And I know you’ll ace this experience too. Meri ek baat yaad rakhna mere dost jahan Bear tumhe le ja raha hai waha na koi Golmaal chalega na Bol Bachchan, sirf tera survival. (Where Bear is taking you, nothing would work but only your survival) So, Ajay, lots of strength to you and I wish you all the best in this awesome adventure. And make this experience an experience of a lifetime. All the best!”

