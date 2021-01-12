Kajol REVEALS she's a huge fan of Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin's Crash Landing on You: It was fantastically executed

During a segment with her Tribhanga co-star Mithila Palkar, Kajol made the surprise revelation that she's a massive fan of K-dramas, especially Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin starrer Crash Landing on You.

2020 was a year when the entire world was confined within the four walls of their homes and all they could rely on was entertainment through the medium of television and OTT. Hence, the craze for Korean dramas spread even more like wildfire in India with many going on binge-watching sprees tackling both classics like Boys Over Flowers and Descendants of the Sun and new dramas like It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Start-Up.

Crash Landing on You, starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, also enjoyed a cult following as it traced the story of star-crossed lovers; reserved North Korean captain Ri Jung-hyuk (Bin) and confident South Korean chaebol heiress Yoon Se-ri (Ye-jin). Surprisingly, during a Netflix India segment where Mithila Palkar welcomed Kajol to the fam, the latter revealed that she was a big fan of K-dramas and specifically CLOY. Palkar praised the 46-year-old actress as she was impressed to know about Kajol watching and loving Korean dramas.

"I do. I find them highly entertaining. I love the aesthetic. I started with Crash Landing on You which is one of my most favourites. I thought the idea of the whole North Korea-South Korea love story was fabulous, and I loved the way they did it. It was a superb idea and fantastically executed," Kajol gushed.

Is Crash Landing on You your favourite K-drama of all time? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Kajol and Mithila will be a playing an on-screen mother-daughter duo in Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga, with Tanvi Azmi playing Kajol's mother, which is slated to release this Friday, i.e. January 15.

