Kakao Entertainment announces the merger of THE BOYZ’s Cre.Ker Entertainment and Apink’s Play M Entertainment

On September 17, Kakao Entertainment announced the merger of two agencies under it. Cre.Ker Entertainment will be combining with Play M Entertainment and launch a new label. The musical subsidiaries will form a new company with CEOs from both leading it. The name, as well as other details about the new company, will be announced later.

Cre.Ker Entertainment houses the powerful boy group THE BOYZ while Play M Entertainment is known for its artists, girl groups Apink and Weeekly, boy group VICTON and solo artist Huh Gak. Both the CEOs, Cre.Ker Entertainment CEO Yoon Young Ro and Play M Entertainment CEO Jang Hyun Jin are said to have decided on the merger by having meetings with their boards as they will be heading the new label together.

Kakao Entertainment revealed that this step is a part of the advancement of the multi-label system it has been promoting and has come about to further strengthen Kakao Entertainment's competitiveness in the global K-pop industry.

A representative from Kakao Entertainment said, "While independently reinforcing the core strengths of each label, we will work closely with them to create strong integrated synergy and expand our influence across to various genres. We will continue to make these kinds of advancements in our multi-label system and strengthen our competitiveness in the music industry.”

