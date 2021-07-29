KakaoTV's ‘Superior Shaman Ga Doo Shim’ teases release with stills; Kim Sae Ron transforms into shamanka

On July 12, KakaoTV's original drama Superior Shaman Ga Doo Shim released the first stills of actress Kim Sae Ron who plays Ga Doo Shim. Curiosity is amplified whether Ga Doo Shim, who refuses to live in a world where she can see and hear things differently from others, can shape her destiny in anticipation of ordinary daily life.

Superior Shaman Ga Doo Shim is a high school exorcism drama focusing on two 18-year-olds. Ga Doo Shim, a shamanka, referring to a female shaman, born with an unwanted fate starts digging into the mysterious events happening in her school with Na Woo Soo (Nam Da Reum), her eomchina, eomma-chingu-adeul aka son of mother's friend, who started seeing ghosts after meeting her.

Kakao Entertainment's first fantasy mystery work, presented as a KakaoTV original, Superior Shaman Ga Doo Shim has a solid storyline, veteran producers who have completed numerous movies and dramas, and a gorgeous new and old harmony in actor lineup that includes Kim Sae Ron, Nam Da Reum, Moon Sung Geun, Yoo Seon Ho, Bae Hae Seon, and Yoon Seok Hwa. With the addition of exorcism material that will provide cool and exhilarating fun, it is emerging as the most anticipated work to blow away the sweltering heat this summer.

Kim Sae Ron's character Ga Doo Shim looks like an ordinary high school girl. But she is the daughter, the third generation, of a shaman family. The 18-year-old girl refuses to live as a shaman and expects to lead a normal life, unlike her grandmother, who has accepted her fate. The owner of a girl crush charm, she is born with an unwanted fate but remembers her grandmother's words that 'she can live the life she wants until she turns 18'.



The released stills feature Ga Doo Shim's sharp eyes shining with unknown emotions. She is dressed in a neat school uniform and has a lovely and refreshing appearance, but the atmosphere she exudes is chic. She exudes a charisma that is not easily seen in other high school students. The house where the shrine is set up, most probably her own house, also adds unique energy. Watch below.



Expectations are high as to what kind of acting transformation Kim Sae Ron, who has been loved for adding charm to her characters with her delicate and unique acting in each work, will captivate viewers with as and in Superior Shaman Ga Doo Shim.

The KakaoTV original will be released for the first time at 8 pm KST on July 30.

Are you excited for the drama? Let us know below.