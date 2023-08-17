Kang Daniel addresses controversial past remarks about Street Woman Fighter at season 2 press conference

Kang Daniel has joined as an MC for Season 2 of Street Woman Fighter. On August 17 KST, the cast and crew of Mnet's Street Woman Fighter Season 2 attended a morning press conference in anticipation of the show's upcoming premiere next week. During the conference, Kang Daniel, the MC of the show, addressed his past controversial statements.

The controversy regarding Kang Daniel on the show

Kang Daniel has been affiliated with the Mnet dance series for nearly three years. He has served as the host for Street Woman Fighter, its teenage spin-off Street Dance Girls Fighter, and its male equivalent, Street Man Fighter. The MC had encountered controversy on two occasions during his tenure on Street Man Fighter, the male counterpart to Street Woman Fighter.

During the filming of Street Man Fighter with his male dance crews, Kang Daniel received questions about the show through private messages on the UNIVERSE platform. His response was deemed highly offensive by many. He expressed feeling happier and more at ease while filming with men, citing that his energy was not being drained. He also mentioned feeling uncomfortable around the participants of Street Woman Fighter. Kang Daniel faced significant backlash for his remarks, with numerous individuals accusing him of expressing sexist views. On July 20, 2022, he took to Instagram to issue an apology for his statements, acknowledging that his choice of words was inappropriate and expressing regret for his actions.

Another controversy involving the MC occurred during the live finale of Street Man Fighter. Once again, he faced criticism, this time for mistakenly mentioning the wrong sponsor of the program. The intended sponsor was a carbonated beverage brand, but Kang Daniel mentioned a competing brand instead, leading to a backlash.

Kang Daniel apologizes for his past mistake at Street Woman Fighter 2 press conference

Kang Daniel delivered an apologetic statement during the press conference for the second season of Street Woman Fighter, where he resumed his role as an MC. The singer expressed his remorse for his past words and actions, mentioning that he has dedicated time to self-reflection. Despite uncertainty about his suitability as the host due to his previous behavior, he conveyed his happiness and gratitude for being invited back by the production team. Kang Daniel affirmed his commitment to rectifying his past mistakes and cultivating a positive public image as an MC. He encouraged his fans to tune into the show, emphasizing his intention to demonstrate his growth and improvement. The premiere of Mnet's Street Woman Fighter 2 is set for August 22 at 10 PM KST.

