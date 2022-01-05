Kang Daniel and Chae Soo Bin’s upcoming series ‘Rookie Cops’ unveils new character posters

The upcoming Disney+ original series, ‘Rookie Cops’, has released a new set of posters! The posters give us a glimpse into the different characteristics of the characters, thanks to the MBTI personality types written on them. With this new set of teasers, ‘Rookie Cops’ is yet again taking a fresh approach in raising people’s anticipation for the upcoming police drama.

Take a look at the posters shared on Disney+ Korea’s Instagram:

In addition to Kang Daniel’s Wi Seung Hyun as a charismatic ISTJ and Chae Soo Bin’s Go Eun Gang as an ESFP who instinctively goes straight ahead, the characters of ‘Rookie Cops’ all come together with markedly distinct personalities to offer a synergy of the youth. Previously, Disney+ had shared yet another unique teaser in the form of a freshman university recruitment advertisement, stating “For those wanting to register for the course, a new semester will begin in the first half of 2022.” This different and new approach is effectively raising expectations and interest for the upcoming series.

The production team of ‘Rookie Cops’ shared, “In a police academy where freshmen with unique charms have gathered, there is no day that passes without worry. The campus life of these eight youths as they develop special relations and run towards their dreams in their own ways rather than that of the world’s, will increase viewers’ heartbeats in the new year of 2022.”

Set to air in the first half of 2022, ‘Rookie Cops’ stars Kang Daniel, Chae Soo Bin, Lee Shin Young, Park Yoo Na, Park Seong Jun, Min Dohee, Kim Woo Seok, and Cheon Young Min.

Stay tuned for more updates about ‘Rookie Cops’!