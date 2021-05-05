Kang Daniel announces collaboration with rapper Loco on the new track titled Outerspace

Kang Daniel gets the spotlight in teasers for Outerspace feat. Loco. Read on to find out.

The pandemic may have affected everyone, but it isn't affecting Kang Daniel's fighting spirit. In the past couple of months, the talented idol-entrepreneur released his new album Yellow and its accompanying title track, Antidote. But Kang Daniel ain't taking it easy at all. He is all set to collaborate with the talented artist Loco on a new track titled, Outerspace.

Kang Daniel is collaborating with the fandom platform Universe to release a new song titled, Outerspace. Kang Daniel has released new teaser photos announcing the collaboration with rapper Loco. A music video will be revealed simultaneously on the Universe app. The song is set to release on May 13 at 6 pm KST. Not just that, Kang Daniel has also announced the collaboration schedule leading up to D-Date, which includes Concept photo, Concept film and MV Teaser. In the teaser photo, Kang Daniel looks handsome and dapper in a black suit and a tie.

You can check the teaser image and schedule image below:

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel is all set to host an offline as well as an online fan party on May 16 through the app Universe. The fan party is titled ' Dear My D' for approximately 2 hours on May 16 starting at 5 pm KST in person as well as online. DANITY are required to register themselves on the Universe platform and enter a raffle from May 4 to May 8 through the Universe app. Of Course, the ongoing Coronavirus may change the circumstances.

