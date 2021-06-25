  1. Home
Kang Daniel announces exciting VR global fan meeting for second anniversary as a solo artist

Check out the when, where and how of Kang Daniel's fanmeet here!
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 08:39 pm
Kang Daniel at TFA in 2020 Kang Daniel at The Fact Music Awards in 2020. (Pic Credits: News1)
To make June 25 even more interesting, Kang Daniel announced his online fanmeet, but with an exciting twist that is bound to make fans fall in love with him! The former Wanna One member made a name for himself as a sensuous and talented solo artist after forming two of his own agencies in 2019. To celebrate his second year anniversary of being a loved solo artist, the singer has decided to go all out and have something for everyone! 

 

Taking a step beyond anything ordinary, Kang Daniel’s fanmeet will be conducted with ultra high-definition VR technology! The event is called DAN2TY& : Walking with Daniel. The VR event is planned keeping global fans’ needs in mind, especially now that the world is struggling with the pandemic and the social distancing rules. The event will provide high definition 3D VR images through ‘image enhancement technology’. Fans will be able to bask in the true celebratory spirit with an upgraded level of realism, and three-dimensionality, as reported by a K-media outlet. 

 

His agency, Konnect Entertainment stated, “We have produced premium content exclusively for this event. Looking back on Kang Daniel's two years with his fans, the behind-the-scenes stories of the released albums, special stages, and more will be vividly relayed through this event, looking as if fans were actually facing each other.”

 

The VR fanmeet will be held on July 25, 2021 and the pre-order sales for the tickets will open from July 1 to July 9, on  KONNECT SHOP. 

 

Check out the tweet below:

 

 

Also Read: Dear Oppa: An Indian fan recalls how Kang Daniel’s colour series gave her strength & confidence

 

Will you be attending Kang Daniel’s VR fanmeet? Let us know in the comments below!

 

Credits :News1Herald POP

