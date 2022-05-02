Kang Daniel announces May comeback date with ‘The Story’; Drops trailer

Kang Daniel will be returning with new music on May 24! At midnight KST on May 2 (May 1, 8.30 pm IST), the solo artist dropped a trailer titled ‘The Story’. The intriguing trailer follows Kang Daniel making his way through multiple rooms, all connected by a long passage. The words ‘Every story inspires a generation’ appear on the screen at one point, and the minute-and-a-half long video ends by showing a black book with the words ‘The Story’ printed on it.

Watch Kang Daniel’s engrossing trailer video for ‘The Story’, below:

Kang Daniel’s agency KONNECT Entertainment had confirmed on April 22 that the singer will be making a comeback in May, reportedly with a new album. On May 2, the agency shared, "We are giving the comeback signal a little earlier for fans who have waited for a long time." Adding, "We are planning a more diverse and interesting way of communication than the usual method. It will be a meaningful time, for us to enjoy the comeback together like a festival.”

This will be Kang Daniel’s first comeback in a little over a year, following his previous release ‘YELLOW’ which dropped in April 2021. As the EP had wrapped up the singer’s ‘color trilogy’ project, his return with ‘The Story’ marks the beginning of a new chapter in Kang Daniel’s discography.

In 2021, the artist was also active as the MC for Mnet’s ‘Street Woman Fighter’ as well as its spin-off ‘Street Dance Girls Fighter’. Earlier this year, Kang Daniel made his acting debut in 2022, through the first-ever Korean Disney+ Star original series ‘Rookie Cops’. Stay tuned for more details about ‘The Story’!

