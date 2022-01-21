Kang Daniel, The Boyz, STAYC, OMEGA X, Red Velvet’s Wendy and more to perform at the 31st Seoul Music Awards

On January 21, Hellolive, the online streaming platform for 31st Seoul Music Awards unveils the performance lineup and we are extremely excited to see them perform our favorite songs. The artists performing are The Boyz, Kang Daniel, Red Velvet’s Wendy, STAYC, Lim Young Woong, Lee Mujin, OMEGA X, Jung Dong Ha and Lang Lee.

They also unveiled the presenter lineup which are Park Sun Zoo, Danny Ahn, Won Jin Ah, Chae Jong Hyeop, Park Ji Hyun, Moon Ye Won, Han Ji Hyun, Kang Hoon, Kim HoYoung and Kang Ah Rang. The ‘Seoul Music Awards’ is a major South Korean music awards show presented by the newspaper Sports Seoul. The award winners are selected based on a combination of criteria, including music sales, popular votes, and expert judges' opinions.

The annual ceremony was first held in 1990, when the Grand Prize was awarded to singer Byun Jin Sub. EXO is the most-awarded artist at the Seoul Music Awards, having won 22 awards, while EXO and BTS have won the most Grand Prizes, at four each.

The Grand Prize (also known as the Daesang) is typically awarded to one musical act, with the exception of the 9th awards ceremony, when the Grand Prize was shared by the 1st gen groups H.O.T. and Sechs Kies, and the 10th awards ceremony, when it was shared by Jo Sung Mo and Fin.K.L. Additionally, at the 29th awards ceremony, two Grand Prizes were awarded: the Album Daesang, which went to BTS, and the Digital Daesang, which went to Taeyeon.

With such an interesting lineup, we are sure to see some amazing performances on stage!

