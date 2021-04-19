Kang Daniel breaks personal record with final chapter of COLOR series; Special performance video released

Kang Daniel's "Antidote" music video exceeded 30 million views on YouTube on the morning of the 18 April KST.

On April 13, K-Pop superstar Kang Daniel returned with the third installment of his COLOR trilogy, Yellow. The series that kicked off with Cyan in 2020, followed by Magenta about five months later, has finally come to an end. Upon its release, the music video accompanying the title song of the last installment, Antidote, recorded 10 million views in 12 hours. Within 40 hours of its release, the video had crossed the mark of 20 million views breaking the record, 20 million views in four days, set by Paranoia. It didn't stop there. As of the morning of April 18 KST, about 4 days and 10 hours of the release of the music video, it exceeded 30 million views on YouTube.

As of April 19, KONNECT Entertainment has released the previously promised performance video for Antidote. It is a cured version of his Inkigayo comeback stage's intense performance.

Antidote is an alternative R&B track featuring rock elements. Kang Daniel's strong vocal qualities communicated the song's emotional message well. His intense expressions attracted attention in both the music video and the performance video of the song. The song garnered attention from global fans in addition to Kang Daniel's domestic fan base. It is quite distinct from the artist's existing discography.

Yellow has received positive responses from its listeners. Especially considering the fact that this album contained musical experimentation and focused on the artist's message delivery, rather than focusing on what is popular.

Credits :Konnect Entertainment

