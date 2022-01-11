Kang Daniel, Chae Soo Bin and more transform into youthful police officers in new ‘Rookie Cops’ poster

On January 11th, Disney+ new original series 'Rookie Cops' released a group poster featuring Kang Daniel and Chae Soo Bin, as well as Lee Shin Young, Park Yoo Na, Park Seong Jun, Min Do Hee, Kim Woo Seok, and Cheon Young Min. The first episode will be released on January 26.

‘Rookie Cops’ depicts the life of the police college campus of dazzling, passionate young people who are fearless and have no answers, but are full of enthusiasm. Clumsy and full of mistakes, the 20-year-olds who shine more than anyone else, and the ambitious voices of the police dreamers who will turn the police academy upside down, giving the viewers pleasant laughter and empathy.

The released poster shows the brilliant youths gathered in one place with the dream of becoming 'police officers'. Wi Seung Hyun (Kang Daniel), a hot-blooded youth equipped with a keen brain and a sense of justice, and Ko Eun Kang (Chae Soo Bin), a ferocious person who managed to enter the police academy after failing to pass, radiate extraordinary youthful chemistry.

Next, Kim Tak (Lee Shin Young), a young man with a full-fledged athletic DNA from the judo national team, Ki Na (Park Yoo Na), a strong girl who never misses the first place, and Yoo Dae Il (Park Sung Jun), a cheerful and funny guy with a full level of affinity is also interesting. In addition, the wacky youth Woo Joo Young (Min Do Hee), who dreams of becoming a forensic investigator, Seo Beom Joo (Kim Woo Seok), a principled person who likes rules and order, and Shin Ari (Chun Young Min), a friendly girl entered the police academy for various reasons.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.