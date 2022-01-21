Kang Daniel, Chae Soo Bin, Park Yoo Na and more gear up to become cops in the newly released stills

On January 21, Disney+ Korea released new stills for the awaited drama ‘Rookie Cops’ and each character looked amazing and showed off their chemistry, leaving the fans wanting more. One set of stills show Kang Daniel and Chae Soo Bin as their characters Wi Seung Hyun and Go Eun Gang respectively.

The next set of stills display the entire cast in the police academy as trainees and their youthful smiles give the viewers a pleasant feeling, attracting more attention to the premiere episode which is on January 26.

On January 18th, they also released romantic posters and trailers for Wi Seung Hyun (Kang Daniel) and Go Eun Gang (Chae Soo Bin), which evoke excitement. The romantic synergy of the two in the published poster and preview video makes the fans’ hearts pound. Wi Seung Hyun leaned his arm on Go Eun Gang's shoulder who was wearing the police hat in a cute manner and the two had beautiful smiles on.

The phrase 'The first love to summon youth is coming', added to the two people's fresh smiles. Two young people who are so different from each other will become entangled in unexpected events and lead a tumultuous college life. Expectations are focused on the change in the relationship, which starts with a quarrel and seeps into each other.

The video displayed the time where innocent or puppy love bloomed between the main characters Wi Seung Hyun and Go Eun Gang. The preview displayed the slow burn romance in a sweet manner.

