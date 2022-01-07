Kang Daniel & Chae Soo Bin’s ‘Rookie Cops’ to premiere on THIS date

Upcoming original series from Disney+, ‘Rookie Cops’, has been confirmed to release on January 26! Starring Kang Daniel, Chae Soo Bin, Lee Shin Young, Park Yoo Na, Park Seong Jun, Min Dohee, Kim Woo Seok, and Cheon Young Min, the drama offers a fresh take on the ups and downs of youth. The actors play a group of freshmen entering a police academy, and the show is set to follow their growth and exciting stories.

Along with the confirmation of the release date, Disney+ also dropped a new set of stills for the upcoming series on January 7. The newly released cuts show the awkward first meeting of Chae Soo Bin’s Go Eun Gang, Park Yoo Na’s Ki Han Na, Min Do Hee’s Woo Joo Young, and Cheon Young Min’s Shin Ah Ri.

The other stills show Kang Daniel’s Wi Seung Hyun, Lee Shin Young’s Kim Tak, Park Sung Joon’s Yoo Dae Il, and Kim Woo Seok’s Seo Beom Joo, as newly formed roommates. Disney+ is continuing its unique way of sharing teasers by addressing audiences as freshmen. Check out the new teasers shared on Disney+’s official Instagram account, below:

Previously, ‘Rookie Cops’ raised anticipation for the upcoming series by sharing a teaser in the form of a freshman university recruitment advertisement, as well as releasing a set of posters with MBTI personality types written on them.

Disney+’s police drama, ‘Rookie Cops’, begins airing on January 26, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming show!