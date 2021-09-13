Kang Daniel, CRAVITY and Weeekly CONFIRMED to attend '2021 The Fact Music Awards'

'2021 The Fact Music Awards' certainly boasts of an impressive lineup of illustrious artists. In a recent development the organizing committee for The Fact Music Awards officially announced that Kang Daniel, CRAVITY and Weeekly had joined the lineup for the upcoming ceremony. They will be joining BTS, SEVENTEEN, ITZY, Super Junior, Oh My Girl, Brave Girls, Hwang Chi Yeol, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, and THE BOYZ, who were previously confirmed for this year’s lineup of artists in attendance.

It was confirmed back in July that the award ceremony will take place on October 2 in the ‘ontact’ mode (online contact-free mode) to keep both, the artists and the fans safe, taking into consideration the rising number of Covid-19 cases in South Korea. The judgement criteria will be based on various factors including album sales, songs’ digital sales and the judgement of the esteemed panellists. The winners for the awards are decided through objective data from Gaon, a panel of judges and participation scores of domestic as well as international fans.

Kang Daniel is currently serving as an MC Mnet's newest survival program- Street Woman Fighter. The show is a female dance crew competition, a first for the media giant Mnet. CRAVITY made a record-breaking comeback with their latest album ‘The Awakening: Written in the Stars’, the sales crossed 100,000 copies in the first week of album sales according to Hanteo Charts. Weeekly’s latest song ‘Holiday Party’ became an instant hit as it surpassed 10 million views on YouTube on August 8 in just 4 days of its release as announced by the girl group’s agency Play M Entertainment. ‘Holiday Party’ was released as the title track of the group’s latest mini-album ‘Play Game: Holiday’.

