Kang Daniel drops track list featuring Jessi, Chancellor & more for ‘The Story’

It’s a new day and we have new updates for soloist Kang Daniel’s upcoming album! On May 12 at 8:30 pm IST, Kang Daniel released a track list for ‘The Story’. Comprising a total of 10 tracks, the artist’s first full length album will also be including features from four different artists: Dbo, Jessi, sokodomo and Chancellor. The track list also showcases ten intricate motifs, individually conceptualised for each track on the album.

Four of these motifs had made previous appearances on Kang Daniel’s ‘Index’, which had detailed a teaser release schedule for ‘The Story’. In particular, the motif for track two, ‘Upside Down’, is emblazoned across the date May 24, which is the day ‘The Story’ releases. Although ‘Upside Down’ has not been specified as the title track for the comeback, the motif on the ‘Index’ seems to indicate so. Check out the complete track list below, while we await confirmation about the title track from Kang Daniel’s ‘The Story’:

Meanwhile, the four featured artists will be joining Kang Daniel across four separate tracks in the release: Dbo will feature on track 3, ‘Loser’, Jessi on track 4, ‘Don’t Tell’, sokodomo on track 7, ‘How We Live’, and finally Chancellor on track 8, ‘Mad’. Impressively, Kang Daniel has his name as a lyricist for every single track included in ‘The Story’, while Chancellor has been credited as a lyricist for seven out of the total ten tracks.

To date, we have received three versions of concept photos for ‘The Story’, each featuring three separate sets of photos. We can further expect a highlight medley and two music video teasers before ‘The Story’ releases on May 24 (KST).

