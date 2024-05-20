Kang Daniel files criminal complaint against KONNECT Entertainment’s largest shareholder for alleged fraud; know details

Kang Daniel, a singer, and actor is currently dealing with insider criminal activities in his agency KONNECT Entertainment. He has lodged a complaint against one of the major shareholders of this company for committing fraudulent activities using the singer-actor’s identity. The perpetrator will be facing violation of criminal law and other charges.

On May 20, a South Korean media outlet reported that Kang Daniel, who is the current CEO of KONNECT Ent, filed a criminal complaint against an individual referred to as Mr. A. Based on his offenses, the actor reported the complaint to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on charges of fraud and violation of criminal law.

The issue stemmed from a 10 billion KRW advance distributing contract. According to Kang Daniel, Mr. A, who holds the majority shares (around 70%) of KONNECT Entertainment, stole the actor’s identity and using the company seal, signed the said contract in December 2022.

The Rookie Cops actor further stated that he was completely in the dark about this deal, and the fraudulent activity by Mr. A made him suffer subsequent losses.

More about Kang Daniel's agency KONNECT Entertainment

On June 5, 2019, Kang Daniel founded his own agency KONNECT Entertainment and he has been serving as the CEO ever since. The company currently fully manages his activities, while also looking after two other soloists Chancellor and Yuju.

A few days ago, KONNECT faced some backlash from fans due to the alleged ‘mismanagement’ of the artist Yuju.

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel’s exclusive contract with the agency is scheduled to expire early next month. Following that, the singer-actor will most likely part ways with KONNECT, while also stepping down from his CEO position.

Who is Kang Daniel?

Kang Daniel is a popular singer and actor who gradually established himself in both industries. In 2017, he took part in Mnet’s music survival show Produce 101. In the same year, he joined the 11-piece K-pop group Wanna One, which was formed from the show.

In 2019, when the group disbanded, with other members, Kang Daniel also parted ways, marking his solo debut.

In 2022, he embarked on a new challenge, making his acting debut with the Disney+ original series Rookie Cops. In this drama, he co-starred actress Chae Soo Bin.