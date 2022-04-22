Kang Daniel gearing up to release new music in May

Kang Daniel is officially making a comeback! On April 22, the singer’s agency KONNECT Entertainment confirmed the news, with a representative stating that “Kang Daniel will be making a comeback in the music industry in May.” Reportedly, the singer is preparing to release a new album in the next month.

This will be Kang Daniel’s first comeback since his previous release ‘YELLOW’ in April 2021. The EP wrapped up Kang Daniel’s ‘color trilogy’ project, signalling the start of a new chapter for the artist with his next release. Kang Daniel’s ‘color trilogy’ project first kicked off in March 2020 with his second overall EP ‘Cyan’, followed by the August 2020 EP ‘Magenta’. ‘YELLOW’ was the final instalment of the three-part project, that was aimed at finding Kang Daniel’s true colours as a soloist.

Singer-songwriter, actor, and entrepreneur, Kang Daniel participated in Mnet’s reality survival show ‘Produce 101 Season 2’, where he finished in first place in the final episode, securing him a debut as the centre of the project boy group Wanna One. He made his official debut as part of the group in 2017, until the group’s disbandment.

In 2019, Kang Daniel established his own agency KONNECT Entertainment for his future activities, and officially debuted as a soloist in July of that year with his debut EP ‘Color on Me’. In 2021, he received much love for his activities as the host of Mnet’s ‘Street Woman Fighter’ as well as its spin-off ‘Street Dance Girls Fighter’. Kang Daniel made his acting debut in 2022, through the first-ever Korean Disney+ Star original series ‘Rookie Cops’.

As it has been about a year since Kang Daniel last released an album, anticipation is very high for his upcoming release. Stay tuned for more updates!

