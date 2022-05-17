Kang Daniel introduces first track ‘Parade’ in a mysterious manner; Reveals highlight medley

On May 17, KONNECT Entertainment unveiled a short track video for the first track ‘Parade’ and the eerie look and sound was enough to leave the viewers in a trance! Set in a dark train, Kang Daniel was seen following the world as they went on with their routines. It showed how the routines left them feeling unsatisfied. Kang Daniel's new album 'The Story' will be released on the 24th at 6pm KST (2:30 PM IST).

KONNECT Entertainment released the highlight medley of the regular album 'The Story' on May 16th, and delivered the atmosphere and message that spread over the entire album. The highlight medley begun with ‘Parade’ continued like a single song with various images included in the album. Even in this video, the title song has not been revealed, raising curiosity.

The phrase that appears along with the album name on the first screen of the video is also impressive. 'Every story inspires a generation', the sentence that every story inspires, is in perfect contact with this album's 'The Story'. There were 10 tracks with some collaborations like Jessi and Sokodomo, leaving us wanting more!

Previously, KONNECT Entertainment released the commentary film 'Artist Note of The Story' that captures her comeback after 13 months, the process he devoted to the work during that period, Kang Daniel's inner thoughts, and the introduction of each track. Kang Daniel said, "It seems that my own color has been established through the albums I've released so far, so I didn't have to worry about the regular album any more and tried to express the charm of each song a lot."

Which track are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.