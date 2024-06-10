Kang Daniel personally announces end of journey with KONNECT Entertainment after 5 years

Kang Daniel has decided to part ways with his agency KONNECT Entertainment after 5 years. Earlier in May he had filed a criminal complaint against a shareholder on the charges of on charges of embezzlement, breach of trust, fraud, and more. In 2019, the idol had formed the agency and manages artists like Chancellor, Yuju and the dance crew We Dem Boyz.

Kang Daniel announces departure from KONNECT Entertainment

On June 10, Kang Daniel took to Instagram and announced his departure from his company KONNECT Entertainment. The idol stated that his journey with KONNECT, which has been his home for the past five years and has taught him responsibility, has come to an end. He thanked all the employees and everyone else who laughed, cried, and led KONNECT together with him and added that he wouldn't forget this feeling of gratitude.

More about Kang Daniel

Kang Daniel debuted as a member of the temporary group Wanna One which was formed through the second season of Produce 101. The idol took the top spot and hence made it as a part of the group. He debuted as a soloist on July 25, 2019, with Color On Me. His latest release was in May 2022 with the album The Story.

