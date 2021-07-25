Kang Daniel prepares gifts for fans on his 2nd Solo Debut Anniversary

Kang Daniel's agency, KONNECT Entertainment, released a congratulatory image of Kang Daniel's 2nd anniversary, waking up DANITYs with the caption, "210725, congratulations on the 2nd anniversary of Kang Daniel's solo debut." To celebrate the special day with his fans, he released a schedule, detailing the day for DANITYs which includes a VR fan meet event, a first in K-pop, summer-themed photos, and a video with Kang Daniel explaining the event. , released a congratulatory image of, waking upwith the caption, "210725, congratulations on the 2nd anniversary of Kang Daniel's solo debut." To celebrate the special day with his fans, he released a schedule, detailing the day for DANITYs which includes a, a first in K-pop, summer-themed photos, and a video with Kang Daniel explaining the event.

Dalcomsoft announced that it will hold various in-game events in its mobile game for 'SuperStar KANG DANIEL' to commemorate the second anniversary of Kang Daniel's solo debut. As ‘SuperStar KANG DANIEL’ is the only solo artist app in the SuperStar series, the fans would be provided with richer benefits.

The 'Debut 2nd Anniversary Mission Event' in the app was held for 2 weeks. If one completed all set missions, they would receive special game backgrounds and game items such as cards, as well as 5 signed Polaroids with Kang Daniel's warm visual and handwritten autograph through a lottery. As it was a Polaroid gift event exclusively held in SuperStar KANG DANIEL, an explosive response from users is expected.

A 'Debut 2nd Anniversary Attendance Gift Event' was also held. If one logged in to the game during the 10-day event period, various items including card packs were provided. In particular, if one attended all 10 days, they would receive a 'Prism Limited Theme Card'. Players who enjoy collecting cards are actively participating in the game as they can acquire higher scores than normal cards when playing songs with a Prism card installed in the game.

Meanwhile, on the July 21, DANITY donated 4,270 masks and mask supplies worth 12,749,000 KRW to Busan Yeongdo Office (Chairman Kim Cheol-hoon) through the Busan Social Welfare Community Chest.

