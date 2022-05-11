Kang Daniel is ready for a comfy day in ‘Non-Plot version’ concept photos for ‘The Story’

On May 1 at 8:30 pm IST, soloist Kang Daniel announced his upcoming comeback with his first full length album, titled ‘The Story’. Since then, the singer has released multiple updates, increasing already high anticipation for the release. In the latest update, Kang Daniel released new concept photos on May 10 at 8:30 pm IST, titled the ‘Non-Plot version’.

This latest set of concept photos is split into three different looks, just like the ‘Arch-Plot version’ and ‘Anti-Plot version’ concept photos that were previously released. The first look in the ‘Non-Plot version’ sees Kang Daniel resting comfortably at home in a soft, oversized hoodie. Check out the photos, below:

The second look included in this set of concept photos, features the singer sitting perched on the kitchen slab next to the sink, as he tosses an apple in the air.

The third and final look in the ‘Non-Plot version’ concept photos shows Kang Daniel in a black and white checked shrug thrown over a white t-shirt and shorts, as he holds a mug of coffee in one photo, and bites cheekily into a slice of bread in the other.

This latest version of concept photos takes on a drastically different vibe as compared to the previous two versions, which offered a classy, mature, and clean-cut look. According to the previously released teaser, we can further expect a track list, a highlight medley, two music video teasers and more, leading up to the release of Kang Daniel’s first full length album ‘The Story’ on May 24 at 2:30 pm IST.

