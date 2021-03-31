Kang Daniel reveals the tracklist ft title track, Antidote for upcoming album YELLOW

YELLOW will be released on April 13 at 6 pm KST

We are literally counting days to Kang Daniel's comeback. The talented idol-entrepreneur will be making a comeback early next month with a brand new album! That's right, the Paranoia hitmaker took to his official Twitter to announce the tracklist of his forthcoming mini-album, Yellow. Kang Daniel has been teasing fans with unique teasers and concept photos for Yellow, including a stunning yellow diamond design teaser.

The mini-album consists of five songs, including Kang Daniel’s previously released single Paranoia and the new title track Antidote. The other tracks include Digital, Misunderstood feat Omega Sapien and Save U feat Wonstein. Kang Daniel participated in writing lyrics for all the songs in his upcoming album Yellow. Metaphorically, Yellow hopes to complete the messages and thoughts, that its predecessors, Cyan and Magenta conveyed through their storyline.

You can check out the tracklist below:

With this Kang Daniel has officially announced the continuation of his colour trilogy, which started with Cyan, then Magenta and now Yellow. Kang Daniel aims to provide a meaningful message with each album and believes every colour has a certain magic and meaning to it. Yellow will be Kang Daniel's third mini-album and is slated to release on April 13 at 6 pm KST. We cannot wait!

