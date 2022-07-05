Kang Daniel’s ‘Upside Down’, ‘Paranoia’, ‘Antidote’ and more: Which is your favourite title track?

Kang Daniel is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor, and businessman who rose to fame in early 2017 as the first-place winner of the second season of reality competition series ‘Produce 101’. He is a former member of the show's resulting boy group Wanna One and is currently active as a solo artist.

Following the end of Wanna One's activities as a group, he took a six-month hiatus from the entertainment industry and took over management of his career. In mid-2019, he released his solo debut extended play (EP), ‘Colour on Me’, which was a commercial success that topped South Korea's Gaon Album Chart. His subsequent works from his colour series titled ‘Cyan’ (2020) and ‘Magenta’ (2020) also topped the Gaon Album Chart with the former's title track earning Kang Daniel his first top ten single in Korea. Furthering his success as a solo artist, he earned his first top five single in Korea as well as his first solo appearance on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart through the single ‘Paranoia’. He then released the third and final chapter of his ‘colour trilogy’, ‘Yellow’ (2021), which topped the Gaon Album Chart and contained his first domestic number one single titled ‘Antidote’.

Alongside his music career, Kang Daniel also appeared as the host of Mnet's ‘Street Woman Fighter’ (2021) as well as the spin-off show ‘Street Dance Girls Fighter’ (2021) and made his acting debut through the Disney+ Star original series, ‘Rookie Cops’ (2022). His other ventures include establishing an independent entertainment company named Konnect Entertainment to manage his own career that has since expanded to manage other artists in addition to himself.

ALSO READ: WATCH: WINNER films a romantic movie in adorable ‘I LOVE U’ MV for comeback with ‘HOLIDAY’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which is your favourite track? Let us know in the comments below.