Kang Daniel, SHINee, NCT 127 and more to perform at the 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards

The performer lineup for the 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards has been revealed! On January 11, Gaon Chart Music Awards announced the 15 acts that will be performing at the annual ceremony.

This year’s award ceremony will see performances by NCT 127, NCT DREAM, STAYC, Kang Daniel, THE BOYZ, Red Velvet, Brave Girls, SHINee, Standing Egg, Oh My Girl, Lee Mujin, Lee Chan Won, Lim Young Woong, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Homies.

The Gaon Chart Music Awards is a ceremony that recognises achievements in the music industry, based on Gaon Chart data that reflects aggregated data of both physical album sales as well as digital chart performance. As the ceremony is organised by the Korean Music Content Association (KOMCA), it is one of the most-awaited award shows of the year. The Gaon Chart Music Awards is also backed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

Earlier, on January 7, Gaon Chart officially released its yearly album, digital, download, and streaming charts for 2021. As a number of the acts that ranked high on the charts for 2021 including NCT 127, THE BOYZ and SHINee are a part of the lineup for this year’s Gaon Chart Music Awards, expectations are high for the 11th edition of the annual ceremony.

This year, the ceremony will be held at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul, on January 27 at 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST). Hosted by Super Junior’s Eunhyuk and STAYC’s Sieun, the 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards will be broadcast live via Gaon’s official YouTube channel, 1theK’s YouTube channel, KakaoTV, and MelOn.