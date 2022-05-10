Kang Daniel is a sight to behold in striking concept photos for ‘The Story’

After announcing his comeback through a trailer titled ‘The Story’ on May 1 at 8:30 pm IST, Kang Daniel has released a slew of updates for the upcoming release. Along with release a ‘Note’, which consisted of a piece of paper with words in different fonts typed on it, the singer followed this up with a digital cover for ‘The Story’, as well as an ‘Index’.

Dropped on May 6 at 8:30 pm IST, the ‘Index’ outlines every teaser that we can expect leading up to the release of Kang Daniel’s first full length album. The schedule includes three different concept photo sets, a track list, a highlight medley, two music video teasers, and more. Out of these, Kang Daniel has released two sets of concept photos as of present.

The first set of concept photos, dropped on May 8 at 8:30 pm IST, is titled the ‘Arch-Plot’ version, and contains images in three different outfits. The first one features Kang Daniel in a crisp black suit and matching polished shoes, along with a stark white shirt. The second one shows the soloist in another suit, this one giving off a softer look with the black fading into white. The third one, meanwhile, shows Kang Daniel lying down and surrounded by open books. Check out the photos from ‘Concept Photo 1: Arch-Plot’ version, below:

The second set of concept photos is titled the ‘Anti-Plot’ version, and was released on May 9 at 8:30 pm IST. Similar to the previous set of photos, this one also contains three different outfits and settings. Check out the striking photos from ‘Concept Photo 1: Anti-Plot’ version, below:

Stay tuned for more updates about Kang Daniel’s ‘The Story’!

