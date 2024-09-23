Kang Daniel sings about being struck by Electric Shock in new comeback music video from ACT album; WATCH

Kang Daniel has officially made his much-anticipated return after a year and three months since his last release, and fans couldn’t be more electrified. On September 23, at 6 p.m. KST, he unveiled his fifth mini-album ACT, setting the stage for a dynamic new era in his music career. The title track, Electric Shock, is an exciting blend of modern pop R&B with a unique shuffle groove, standing out with its trap drums and synthesizer bases that highlight Kang Daniel’s fast-paced vocal rhythms.

The music video for Electric Shock adds a visual thrill to the already energetic track. Kang Daniel takes on dual roles, showing his versatile acting chops and captivating the audience. On one side, we see the public persona of Nord Daniel, a version of the star that appears isolated and removed when he’s alone.

The contrast between his characters mirrors the overarching theme of ACT, which delves into the complexities of fame, identity, and inner turmoil. The music video is cinematic, leaning into the theatrical concept of the album, with stunning visual elements, including the striking image of lightning that ties into the track’s title and energy.

Watch the music video for Electric Shock by Kang Daniel here;

ACT is particularly notable for Kang Daniel’s hands-on involvement in the creative process. He not only co-wrote all six tracks on the album but also collaborated closely with international producers like CHANDO, Michael Lanza, and more who are known for their unique, cutting-edge music styles. The album takes listeners through an auditory journey, blending genres like EDM, trap, house, and R&B, showcasing Kang Daniel’s evolution as both a singer and a songwriter.

Fans were also delighted to see Kang Daniel reunite with We Dam Boyz, one of South Korea's top dance crews, for the album’s choreography. Their impeccable chemistry fuels the performances that are sure to wow audiences. Additionally, Chung Ha features on the fourth track, Come Back to Me, adding her signature vocals and groove to create an irresistible synergy with Kang Daniel. Additionally, Kang Daniel is also set to hold his next fan concert soon!

