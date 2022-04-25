Kang Daniel takes on a futuristic look for the upcoming UNIVERSE single ‘Ready to Ride’

The global fandom platform Universe released two concept photos of Kang Daniel's new song 'Ready to Ride' on April 24th. Kang Daniel in her photo radiates a beautiful visual and intense eyes with a street mood that transcends her sexy and charisma. Kang Daniel matched her achromatic chic rider outfit with goggles, revealing her rough masculine charm and captivating the viewers' attention at once.

In another image, Kang Daniel's unique aura overwhelms the atmosphere, creating a dreamy sensibility of blue light in the thick fog. In particular, the dark and cold background is reminiscent of a vast universe, as well as adding a futuristic atmosphere, raising expectations for this new song concept.

The new song 'Ready to Ride' is continuing the topic as the 19th release of Universe and the second song collaborated with Kang Daniel. UNIVERSE is expected to show a stronger musical synergy with Daniel Kang until 'Ready to Ride' following 'Outerspace (Feat. Loco)' released last year. UNIVERSE's 19th new song, Daniel Kang's 'Ready to Ride', will be released through online music sites before 2:30 pm IST on April 29th.

Kang Daniel is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor, and entrepreneur that rose to fame in early 2017 as the first-place winner of the second season of reality competition series ‘Produce 101’. He is a former member of the show's resulting boy group Wanna One and is currently active as a solo artist.

Following the end of Wanna One's activities as a group, Kang Daniel took a six-month hiatus from the entertainment industry and took over management of his career. In mid-2019, he released his solo debut extended play (EP), ‘Color on Me’, which was a commercial success that topped South Korea's Gaon Album Chart. His subsequent works from his color series titled ‘Cyan’ (2020) and ‘Magenta’ (2020) also topped the Gaon Album Chart with the former's title track earning Kang his first top ten single in Korea.

ALSO READ: TXT members display their overwhelming emotions in new ‘END’ concept photos for latest comeback

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.