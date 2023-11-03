Kang Daniel to host Street Dance Girls Fighter 2; BEBE's Bada, HOOK's Aiki and more join as mentors

After the successful wrap-up of Street Woman Fighter 2 where Team BEBE took the trophy home, Mnet is also set to launch the second season of Street Dance Girls Fighter. The host and mentors/judges for the upcoming reality show have also been confirmed by the channel. The second season will premiere on November 21 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

Mnet confirms Street Dance Girls Fighter 2's host and mentors

On November 2, Mnet officially announced that Kang Daniel will once again be the MC of Street Dance Girls Fighter 2. Previously the singer hosted Street Woman Fighter 2 which concluded on October 31. Along with the MC's announcement, Mnet also released the list of mentors who will judge the upcoming dance reality show. Aiki from the dance crew HOOK and Gabee of LACHICA have been confirmed to join as mentors.

The two talented dancers were participants of Street Woman Fighter 1 along with their fellow crew members. Participants from Street Woman Fighter 2 will join the two dancers. BEBE's Bada, JAM REPUBLIC's Kirsten, 1 MILLION's Lia Kim, and MANNEQUEEN's Funky_Y will come on board as fellow mentors for the new show. The new dance reality show aims to feature female high school students who will compete to become top teenage dance crews.

About Street Dance Girls Fighter 2

Street Dance Girls Fighter premiered on Mnet in November 2021 where female dance crews made up of teenage girls competed to win the title of the best crew. The announcement for its second season was made in September 2023. 32 crews participated in its first season. Turns, a five-member crew from YGX won the first season of Street Dance Girls Fighter.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Dance crew BEBE wins Street Woman Fighter 2; Know team behind Kai's Rover, aespa's Next Level and more