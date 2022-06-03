Kang Daniel unable to attend ‘Music Bank’ today due to herniated disc

On June 3, a South Korean media outlet reported that soloist Kang Daniel’s agency KONNECT Entertainment has shared that due to being diagnosed with a herniated disc, the singer will be unable to participate in his ‘Music Bank’ (KBS2) appearance scheduled for today. Reportedly, the agency shared, “On June 2 (Thursday), Kang Daniel visited the hospital in a hurry after completing his music broadcast schedule, and as a result of the test, he received a diagnosis of a herniated lumbar disc, along with a specialist’s opinion that he required sufficient rest.”

Kang Daniel has currently been promoting his first full length album ‘The Story’, which was released on May 24 at 2:30 pm IST (6 pm KST). This is his first comeback in a little over a year, following his previous release ‘YELLOW’ which was released in April 2021. As ‘YELLOW’ had wrapped up Kang Daniel’s ‘color trilogy’ project, his return with ‘The Story’ marked the beginning of a new chapter in the singer’s discography.

The soloist has been performing on music shows with his title track from the same, ‘Upside Down’. In particular, the song’s choreography includes a high-level b-boying section, which was omitted and replaced with lighter choreography on Mnet’s ‘M Countdown’ on June 2, raising concerns.

During a press conference last month, Kang Daniel had reportedly shared, “I originally did not want to include b-boying. I’m used to be a b-boy, but I haven’t had the chance to practice b-boying even once since the audition program got over. The reason why I stopped b-boying after a point, was because I used to get hurt a lot.”

Meanwhile, the report concludes by sharing that Kang Daniel’s schedule will be re-organised and shared later. Wishing a speedy recovery to Kang Daniel.

