Kang Daniel unveils an alluring Yellow Diamond design teaser; Announces the continuation of his colour series

Kang Daniel will finally be releasing Yellow, the long-awaited third instalment of his colour trilogy in April.

The month of April promises to be exciting with some amazing comebacks in the world of K-pop. So far we know, ASTRO will be making their comeback on April 5th with their second full-length album, All Yours. Now, we have another comeback confirmed for the month of April. The talented idol-entrepreneur, Kang Daniel who made a stunning comeback with Paranoia, earlier this year, will be making another comeback soon.

Previously, On March 18 at midnight KST, Kang Daniel surprised fans by unexpectedly dropping a teaser for his next release on Twitter. The teaser image shows a stunning yellow Mandala design against a black dotted background. 2021.04.13 6 PM (KST) is written in Yellow on the teaser. Now, the mandala design has finally come to fruition in the form of an alluring Yellow-Diamond design teaser. The talented soloist's face literally shines through the stunning design teaser!

You can check out the design teaser here:

With this Kang Daniel has officially announced the continuation of his colour trilogy, which started with Cyan, then Magenta and now Yellow. Kang Daniel aims to provide a meaningful message with each album and believes every colour has a certain magic and meaning to it. Yellow will be Kang Daniel's third mini-album and is slated to release on April 13 at 6 pm KST. We cannot wait!

